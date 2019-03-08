POLITICS
Elections: 163 Candidates Jostle For Saturday’s Elections In Yobe
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 163 candidates from different political
parties would feature in Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Yobe.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mairama, disclosed this on
Friday while speaking with newsmen in Damaturu.
Mairama said 13 of the candidates would take part in governorship election while the rest 157 would
feature in the state House of Assembly poll.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 political parties had on Tuesday endorsed Alhaji
MaiMala Buni, the All Progressives Congress (APC)governorship candidate as their preferred candidate
in the elections.
The parties made the declaration at APC governorship campaign rally in Gadaka, Fika Local
Government Area (LGA) of the state pledging their support to Buni’s candidature.
