Elections: 163 Candidates Jostle For Saturday’s Elections In Yobe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 163 candidates from different political

parties would feature in Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Yobe.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mairama, disclosed this on

Friday while speaking with newsmen in Damaturu.

Mairama said 13 of the candidates would take part in governorship election while the rest 157 would

feature in the state House of Assembly poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 political parties had on Tuesday endorsed Alhaji

MaiMala Buni, the All Progressives Congress (APC)governorship candidate as their preferred candidate

in the elections.

The parties made the declaration at APC governorship campaign rally in Gadaka, Fika Local

Government Area (LGA) of the state pledging their support to Buni’s candidature.