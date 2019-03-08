NEWS
Elections: 313 Candidates Contest For Governorship, House Of Assembly In Adamawa
No fewer than 313 candidates from 29 political parties will be contesting for Saturday Governorship
and House of Assembly elections in Adamawa.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Mr Kashim Gaidam, the told News Agency of
Nigeria (NAN) that 29 candidates would be contesting for governorship, while 284 candidates from
various political parties are vying for the 25 state House of Assembly seats.
Among the 29 contestants for governorship seat are four women; Lami Musa of People’s Party of
Nigeria (PPN), Na’ama Bulama of Progressive People Alliance (PPA), Rukayya Audu of Action People’s
Party (APP) and Elizabeth Isa of Change Advocacy Party (CAP).
Also 25 women are among the 284 candidates for the legislative poll.
Meanwhile, many residents see the governorship election as a tough contest between four major
contenders of the 29 in the race.
The contenders are the incumbent Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of APC; former Adamawa Speaker and
two-time acting governor-Umaru Fintiri of PDP; current serving Sen. of Adamawa Central, Abdul-Aziz
Nyako of ADC; and former House of Representatives member, Chief Emmanuel Bello of SDP.
NAN also reports that some of the gubernatorial candidates have within the week announced their
withdrawal from the race to endorse the candidates of the APC, PDP, ADC or SDP.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION18 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS15 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
- NEWS22 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
- NEWS21 hours ago
ASUU Restates Commitment to 2019 Memorandum of Action with FG
- NEWS7 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senator: Air Force Superior Officer Raped Me
- NEWS7 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?