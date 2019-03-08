Elections: 352 Candidates To Contest In Enugu

No fewer than 352 candidates will take part in Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly

elections in Enugu state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A breakdown of the figure shows that there are 42 candidates in the governorship race, while

310 candidates would be vying for the 24 House of Assembly seats.

NAN also learnt that 71 political parties fielded candidates for the polls, especially the legislature.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononamadu, said that all the candidates

were screened for both the governorship and house of assembly elections.

Ononamadu said that the commission was 100 per cent prepared for the elections.

He appealed to community, religious and party leaders in the state to assist the commission to

mobilise the electorate to be orderly and peaceful during the election.