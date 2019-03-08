NEWS
Elections: NBC Caution Broadcasters Against Announcement Of Results
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcasters against announcing election results not declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Mr Antia Ekanem, the Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the commission, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Ekanem said that broadcasters should abide by the provisions of the Broadcast Code and the Electoral Act regarding announcement of election results.
The assistant director urged them to abide by Sections 5, 2, and 15 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.
According to him, the sections stipulate that a broadcaster shall broadcast election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by the authorised electoral officer for the election.
“A broadcaster shall not use any vote obtained at different polling stations or from exit polls, to project or speculate on the chances of the candidates.
“The commission is therefore constrained to caution all broadcasters to adhere to the provisions stated above in order to avoid stiff penalty as stipulated by the code,” he stated.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS5 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS21 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS14 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS14 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS23 hours ago
Election: Appeal Court Strikes Out Rivers APC’s Last Appeal
- ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
Ghanaian Actress Advises Ladies Against Sleeping Around
- NEWS23 hours ago
Abdulrauf To Challenge Withdrawal of Certificate of Return in Appeal Court
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
MTN Plans Mobile Money Service In Nigeria, 3 Others