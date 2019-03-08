Elections: NBC Caution Broadcasters Against Announcement Of Results

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcasters against announcing election results not declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Antia Ekanem, the Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the commission, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ekanem said that broadcasters should abide by the provisions of the Broadcast Code and the Electoral Act regarding announcement of election results.

The assistant director urged them to abide by Sections 5, 2, and 15 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

According to him, the sections stipulate that a broadcaster shall broadcast election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by the authorised electoral officer for the election.

“A broadcaster shall not use any vote obtained at different polling stations or from exit polls, to project or speculate on the chances of the candidates.

“The commission is therefore constrained to caution all broadcasters to adhere to the provisions stated above in order to avoid stiff penalty as stipulated by the code,” he stated.