NEWS
Elections: NSCDC deploy 2,650 Personnel In Niger
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command has deployed 2,650
personnel across the area to provide security during the upcoming Governorship and House of
Assembly elections.
The Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria
(NAN) in Minna on Friday.
Ayuba said that already, operational orders had been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional
Officers across the state’s 25 local government areas to ensure credible conduct of the elections.
“We are already collaborating with other security agencies to maintain high standard of
professionalism and patriotism, to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections,” he said.
He said that NSCDC officers along with that of other security agencies would ensure maintenance of
law and order for peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the elections.
“We have deployed sufficient personnel after identifying black spots in and outside the metropolis
against any potential security threat to lives and property,” he said.
The commandant added that the deployment of security personnel was to ensure peaceful elections.
He further told NAN that security checks were in place to deal with unforeseen circumstances during
and after the elections.
He said that the security agencies in the state would sustain the high standard of commitment towards
providing peaceful political atmosphere before and after the elections.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION19 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS15 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS24 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
- NEWS22 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
- NEWS22 hours ago
ASUU Restates Commitment to 2019 Memorandum of Action with FG
- NEWS8 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS8 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS20 hours ago
MAAN Commence N3bn Loan Repayment In Katsina