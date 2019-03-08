Enugu Polls: APGA, SDP, PDP Deny APC Allegation Against INEC

Three political parties in Enugu State have denied the allegation by the factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Ben Nwoye and Director-General of Senator Ayogu Eze campaign organisation, Hon KGB Oguakwa of an alleged plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hand over electoral materials to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Reacting to the allegation, which was published in a national daily, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani stated: “It is shameful and an insult on the people of Enugu State that a party (APC) whose ambition is clearly in disarray and which has not been campaigning in the State could come out to make such outlandish and regrettable allegation”.

The PDP chairman added that “APC leadership had openly boasted that it would use “federal might” to win the gubernatorial elections in Enugu State”, stressing that “it is curious that the same party has now turned round to shamelessly and falsely accuse federal institutions of complicity in a phantom conspiracy with the PDP to deny it victory in the upcoming polls”.

In a related development, the state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its Governorship Candidate, Chief Hon. Emma Nwankpa, expressed “utter dismay over the spurious and baseless media report”, stressing that “as one of the major stakeholders who have been deeply committed and involved in all the processes of the elections, APGA Enugu State chapter, wishes to state categorically that the allegation is false, baseless and mischievous”.

According to APGA, “we wish to state that our agents actively participated in the inspection and distribution of all the electoral materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Enugu”, and “they duly and formally reported to our party that the exercise was transparent and that no foul play was encountered as mischievously alleged by the APC.”

The party, therefore, advised “the APC and its members not to undermine the peaceful political atmosphere in Enugu State and the genuine efforts by INEC and the security agencies to prosecute transparent, free, fair and credible governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday”.

On its part, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) faulted the allegation by APC, stating that it was a failed attempt by the party to sway sentiments in the face of imminent defeat at the polls.

The party’s chairman, Hon. John Nwobodo, further called on the Nigerian public to ignore the “needless distraction”.

Further reacting, the PDP Chairman said:”Ordinarily, we would have ignored these spurious claims, more so, when credible rebuttals had been made by both INEC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). However, we feel obliged to make this clarification to keep the records straight and to alert our people to the notoriety which the APC has acquired in spreading lies and unfounded rumours, ostensibly to cover up for their dismal performances in Enugu State during the last presidential and National Assembly elections which were adjudged by INEC-accredited observers as being free, fair, peaceful, credible and transparent.

Hon. Nnamani equally urged “the good people of Enugu State and the general public to discountenance this mischievous antic of a drowning party (APC)”, and enjoined the electorate to come out en masse to exercise their franchise during the elections.