Extradition Proceedings: Court Fixes April 29 On Senator Kashamu’s Suit

Justice Chukwejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on April 29 deliver judgement on a suit filed by the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, seeking to stop move by the federal government to extradite him to the United States over drug trafficking allegations.

Senator Kashamu had dragged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Director of State Security Service (SSS) National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Attorney General of the Federal (AGF), seeking to restrain them from interfering with his right to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

Kashamu also asked the court for a declaration that the instructions given by the AGF to other respondents on May 25, 2018, in reaction to his letter dated May 23, 2018, wherein he protested the NDLEA’s invitation to the US government to send a request for his extradition to US, and the attempt and any further attempts by the first to fourth respondents to arrest him on the basis of the AGF’s said instructions are breach of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom as guaranteed by Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 14 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights.

But the government agencies in their opposition to suit argued that the essence of the suit is to divert attention, as well as preempt or undermine the perceived extradition request to be made by the Government of the United States.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, the three agencies who were represented by lawyers, in their respective preliminary objections and counter affidavits, urged the court to dismiss the applicant’s suit for being speculative and abuse of court process.

In urging the court to dismiss the suit against the DSS, M. O. Bajela, told the court that the applicant filed the suit on speculation which contradicted section 115 (3)(4) of the Evidence Act, 2011, as amended.

Bajela therefore urged the court to dismiss the suit as the law does not operate on speculation.

On his own part, counsel to the NDLEA, Jonathan Sunday asked the court to dismiss Buruji’s suit against his agency with substantive cost, he also told the court that the suit is based on speculation.

He said: “the whole substance of this suit is based on speculation. This is what gave birth to the suits in 2014 and 2015, the whole process is aimed at stoping the extradition process.

Also, lawyer to the AGF, Tolulope Mukolu, aligned himself with the submissions of the DSS and NDLEA, stating that the applicant failed to exhibits any letter written by AGF requesting the America government to commence extradition process against the applicant.

Mukolu also told the court the Buruji’s suit is speculative, apprehensive and abuse of court process. He also urge the court to dismiss it and award a punitive cost against the applicant.

Responding to the agencies’ counter-affidavits, Kashamu’s counsel, Mrs. Ijeoma Esom, urged the court to hold that her client’s suit is not an abuse of court Process as claimed by the respondents.

Esom told the court that the respondents fails to show that parties and the subject matter are the same.

Kashamu’s lawyer, also informed the court that in 2015, NDLEA with other security agencies, invaded the home of the applicant with 50 armed men, while they were all in court, saying that, that was what led to 2015’s suit.

Esom said the lawlessness of the NDLEA and AGF is what brought about the present suit against the respondents.

She said: “we are here because the fifth respondent (AGF) wrote to USA authority inviting US government to apply for the extradition of the applicant. The applicant then saw it as illegal for AGF to invite America government for his extradition.

“That is why we are here. I urged the court to hold that the suit is not an abuse of court process and dismiss the objection of the respondents”.