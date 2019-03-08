Fashola Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Lagos Governor

All Progressives Congress, APC, goveenorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated that his government will be people oriented, just as the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, urged Lagos electorate to vote for him and his running mate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat in tomorrow’s gubernatorial election, saying no one should trade experience for someone who is merely desperate to be governor.

Speaking during a live television interview programme on Television Continental, TVC, where he, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat were guests, Fashola, who was the immediate past governor of Lagos, noted that voting for the APC candidate is a guarantee to continuity of the great strides that Lagos has made since 1999.

Fashola said that Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat’s candidacy is the best that can happen to Lagosians, as the two men are not novices to the workings of government.

He said, “They are not only tested, but have also been part of the process of development that Lagos has witnessed since 1999 till date.”

Saying that Lagos cannot afford to experiment at this point in it’s history, Fashola added that the people had gone beyond that stage where governance will be left in the hands of inexperienced individual.

Imploring Lagos voters to cast their ballot for the APC, Fashola said it is not that Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are the most brilliant, but they have what it takes to provide good governance by the virtue of the experiences they have garnered over the years both in the private and public sectors, asking Lagosians not to jeopardise their future by allowing novices to take over governance.

Responding to questions from viewers, Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that their needs are captured in his planned programme tagged project “THEME”, noting that the manifesto was the products of broad consultations the team embarked on during the campaign.

He said, “Our government is to serve the people. Not necessarily from our own point of view alone, but also from what people want. We campaigned vigorously throughout the state where huge consultations were made. We visited all the local governments, interacting with many groups that included the artisans, market men and women, traditional rulers, transport operators, including every cultural and ethnic groups and many more.

“So, our programme of action, apart from what we felt should be done were arrived at from these interactions.”

Hamzat said technology will take the centre stage in their government, specifically mentioning education, traffic management, health, the economy and security as the sectors that technology will play prominent roles.

The deputy governorship candidate also emphasised the need to expand the state’s tax base, noting that much money would be required to meet government’s obligations to the people.

“But the first step is for you our people to go out on Saturday to vote for the APC. Its then we will be able to fulfill these promises,” he stated.