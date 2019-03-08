Former Kwara Governor’s Aide, Others Defect To APC

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed-Salihu, a former Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs to Gov. AbdulFatah

Ahmed, has defected to All progressives Congress (APC) along with hundreds of PDP members in

Kwara

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the defectors are from three wards in Gwanara in Barren

Local Government area of the state.

Mohammed-Salihu, who recently resigned as the Special Adviser, announced their defection while

briefing newsmen in llorin on Friday.

He said their defection became imperative in view of the “monumental achievements” recorded by the

APC in all facets of development.

He expressed their readiness to ensure the victory of the APC in Saturday’s Governorship and state

House of Assembly elections.

“We are defecting on a positive note to contribute meaningfully to evergreen achievements of the APC

aimed at improving the well-being of the people,” he said.

Receiving the defectors, the APC Chairman in Gwanara Ward, Alhaji Umar Kutosi, thanked the new

members for their decision to join the party.

He assured them that all members of the party would be treated as equal in the scheme of things.