NEWS
Former Kwara Governor’s Aide, Others Defect To APC
Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed-Salihu, a former Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs to Gov. AbdulFatah
Ahmed, has defected to All progressives Congress (APC) along with hundreds of PDP members in
Kwara
The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the defectors are from three wards in Gwanara in Barren
Local Government area of the state.
Mohammed-Salihu, who recently resigned as the Special Adviser, announced their defection while
briefing newsmen in llorin on Friday.
He said their defection became imperative in view of the “monumental achievements” recorded by the
APC in all facets of development.
He expressed their readiness to ensure the victory of the APC in Saturday’s Governorship and state
House of Assembly elections.
“We are defecting on a positive note to contribute meaningfully to evergreen achievements of the APC
aimed at improving the well-being of the people,” he said.
Receiving the defectors, the APC Chairman in Gwanara Ward, Alhaji Umar Kutosi, thanked the new
members for their decision to join the party.
He assured them that all members of the party would be treated as equal in the scheme of things.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION20 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS17 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS9 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS10 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS51 mins ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS22 hours ago
MAAN Commence N3bn Loan Repayment In Katsina
- NEWS22 hours ago
Police Investigates Threat On Life of Ex-MD Adamawa Investment Company LTD
- NEWS19 hours ago
Abdulrauf To Challenge Withdrawal of Certificate of Return in Appeal Court