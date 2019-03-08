Give Book Gifts For Milestones’ Celebrations, Glo Urges Parents

Parents and guardians have been enjoined to give books as gifts during celebrations in order to re-awaken the reading culture in the country and allow leaders of tomorrow to learn from history by avoiding past mistakes.

Head, Broker Channel, Enterprise Group, Globacom, Mr. Muyiwa Ajomale who stated this in a speech delivered at the 2019 World Book Day organized by Greensprings School, Awoyaya, Lagos on Thursday also expressed Globacom’s readiness to always provide innovative telecommunications solutions to make subscribers breathe easy with data, available in various packages according to customers’ wallets.

Also speaking, Founder, Okada Books, Mr. Okechukwu Ofili who spoke on the topic “10 things about the magic of books” urged the students to create time to read books for examination and leisure purposes adding that books are filled with peoples’ experiences and information needed to make life better for all.

Gaily dressed students of Greensprings School and some parents attended the event where they participated in debate, quiz competition, miming, dance ensembles and reading sessions on the theme of the 2019 World Book Day “remain open to continuous knowledge through reading”.

Receiving Glo branded gifts to commemorate the day, Greensprings’ Head of School and Director of Education, Mrs Helen Brocklesby, commended Globacom for supporting the school to mark the 2019 World Book Day celebration in the school campuses located at Anthony, Ikoyi, Lekki and Awoyaya in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

She said the school encouraged general reading because it enriched and broadened the mind, adding that Globacom’s gesture would contribute handsomely to efforts to encourage students to be enthusiastic readers and to be committed to using the library to acquire knowledge.

Also speaking at the event, Principal Preschool, Mrs Echioma Adegoke, said Greensprings usually inculcates reading habit in babies by teaching them how to picture read, read and borrow books from infancy, adding that all hands must be on deck to encourage reading in the country

The World Book and Copyright Day is a yearly event celebrated on the first Thursday in March and it is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing and copyright issues in the world.