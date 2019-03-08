Group Hails Adhama Over Presidential Polls

A coalition of youths organisation have thronged the personal office of the special assistant to the President on Youths and Students Affairs, Nasir Adhama in Kano to express their satisfaction and appreciation over his role in the recently concluded presidential election in the state.

Speaking in Kano recently, leader of the coalition, Munsur Yusuf said the decided to expressed its appreciation to the presidential aide for the courage and guidance he ushered to the youth as well as the mobilisation of thousands of votes for the most credible candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari which they will not regret.

The leader of the organisation thanked Adhama for being always with them.

They also expressed their redness to cooperate with President Buhari’s administration.

In his remarks Adhama expressed delight over the visit and reaffirmed his commitment towards improving their welfare.