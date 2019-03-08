Guber Polls: Kaduna Peace Commission Appeals For Peaceful Conduct

A head of tomorrow’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections,the Kaduna State Peace Commission, has again appealed to voters to be peaceful.

The commission urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure that the elections are free, fair and peaceful.

Saleh B. Momale,Permanent Commissioner,in a statement for the executive Vice Chairman, the Commission commended the efforts and contributions of stakeholders for the peaceful campaigns, and urged all to do more to ensure that the elections are likewise very peaceful.

The statement reads :” The Commission acknowledges the commitment of the Members of the Committee on Peaceful Campaigns and Elections in Kaduna State in mobilising the people of the State for peaceful elections. The members of the Committee were drawn from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), the Kaduna State Chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Kaduna State Chapter of the Conference of Political Parties (CNPP), the Kaduna Coalition of Political Parties and all the Political Parties fielding candidates for election in the State”

” The three security establishments in the State including the Nigeria Police (NPF), the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) are members of the Committee. Other members are the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ, Kaduna State Chapter, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna State Chapter, the Nigeria Union of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kaduna State Chapter and host of institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs) including the United States Institute for Peace (USIP), the UNDP, Plan International and the Justice, Peace and Development Centre (JDPC) among others”

The Commission urges all the people of the State to immediately report any threat to peace and security during or in the aftermath of the elections to relevant authorities for appropriate action to prevent violent conducts. The doors of the Commission are wide open to the general public throughout the election and post-election period” the statement said.