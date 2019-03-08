NEWS
Guber Polls: Kaduna Peace Commission Appeals For Peaceful Conduct
A head of tomorrow’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections,the Kaduna State Peace Commission, has again appealed to voters to be peaceful.
The commission urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure that the elections are free, fair and peaceful.
Saleh B. Momale,Permanent Commissioner,in a statement for the executive Vice Chairman, the Commission commended the efforts and contributions of stakeholders for the peaceful campaigns, and urged all to do more to ensure that the elections are likewise very peaceful.
The statement reads :” The Commission acknowledges the commitment of the Members of the Committee on Peaceful Campaigns and Elections in Kaduna State in mobilising the people of the State for peaceful elections. The members of the Committee were drawn from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), the Kaduna State Chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Kaduna State Chapter of the Conference of Political Parties (CNPP), the Kaduna Coalition of Political Parties and all the Political Parties fielding candidates for election in the State”
” The three security establishments in the State including the Nigeria Police (NPF), the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) are members of the Committee. Other members are the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ, Kaduna State Chapter, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna State Chapter, the Nigeria Union of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kaduna State Chapter and host of institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs) including the United States Institute for Peace (USIP), the UNDP, Plan International and the Justice, Peace and Development Centre (JDPC) among others”
The Commission urges all the people of the State to immediately report any threat to peace and security during or in the aftermath of the elections to relevant authorities for appropriate action to prevent violent conducts. The doors of the Commission are wide open to the general public throughout the election and post-election period” the statement said.
Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Click Here: To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In 28 Days,Get A Rock Hard Erection Now,& Last Over 32 Minutes In Bed With A Woman.
POLITICS5 days ago
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
NEWS6 days ago
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
COVER STORIES4 days ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
BUSINESS5 days ago
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
FEATURED7 days ago
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS6 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS22 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS15 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS15 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS24 hours ago
Election: Appeal Court Strikes Out Rivers APC’s Last Appeal
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Ghanaian Actress Advises Ladies Against Sleeping Around
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
MTN Plans Mobile Money Service In Nigeria, 3 Others
- NEWS23 hours ago
Guber Poll: Vote Buying Attracts 12 Years Jail Term – EFCC