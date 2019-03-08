Guber Polls: Shun Any Form Of Violence, Politicians Tasked

A two time gubernatorial candidate in Rivers state, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewil has called on the political class to shun violence in any form in Saturday’s election as bad news travels fast and sends the wrong signal for Rivers state.

Princewill further highlighted that without security, the much needed conducive environment for business to thrive will largely be a mirage and that will have direct bearing on job creation.

Speaking to media men on his way to Port Harcourt for the governorship election, the politician however called on the international community to sanction persons who obtain power through violent means.

He said: “The news in the country on Rivers state is often fashionably negative and we as leaders cannot simply blame it on the media. We all have a responsibility too. While some are fascinated by the headlines, we are the ones who have to suffer the impact of these negative headlines and tarnished reputations.”

“Two Northerners competed keenly for the office of President and it is in Rivers that our people were killing each other. How does that make sense? Having said that, people will not realize that most of Rivers state was peaceful. In Asari Toru where I was, Phalga and Abua LGA where historically violence has been the norm, people from opposing parties were seen sitting together at the collation center and cracking jokes. You don’t hear that do you because bad news travels fast. Leaders should think beyond today and ourselves.”

While calling on the international community to sanction people who obtain power through violence and the blood of innocent people, Princewill canvassed that sanctions, travel restrictions and account freezes are what will hit a politician where it hurts.

“We are tired of their barking. They need to start to develop teeth.” He urged