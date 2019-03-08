Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

I’ve Never Cheated On My Husband, Actress Yvonne Jegede Says

Published

50 mins ago

on


The Nigeria Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegedeopened opens up on how her marriage to Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole crashed.

“No, not at all. Maybe he’s doubting me, I don’t know but I am very certain about myself that not even when I was trying to become pregnant. I never even dated before I got married, I didn’t do it after we got married, so I wouldn’t do it while we were trying to have a baby together. As I said, it took us almost four months, so it couldn’t have been that era. So for me, I was very clean and committed,” the actress said.

“And for him, no, none of that, there was no text message, so I don’t know,” she said.

 


Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR