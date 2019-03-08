International Women’s Day: Women Demand Balance For Better Society

It has been said that to achieve sustainable development, peace and security, women must be carried along every step. As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day, JOY YESUFU looks at how the society will be better with balanced participation of women.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, every year. It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights. After the Socialist Party of America organised a Women’s Day on February 28, 1909 in New York, the 1910 International Socialist Woman’s Conference suggested a Women’s Day be held annually.

International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe.

Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike. The growing international women’s movement, which has been strengthened by four global United Nations women’s conferences, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic arenas.

The Charter of the United Nations, signed in 1945, was the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between women and men. Since then, the UN has helped create a historic legacy of internationally-agreed strategies, standards, programmes and goals to advance the status of women worldwide.

Over the years, the UN and its technical agencies have promoted the participation of women as equal partners with men in achieving sustainable development, peace, security, and full respect for human rights.

The empowerment of women continues to be a central feature of the UN’s efforts to address social, economic and political challenges across the globe.

By this, member nations are to observe this day to focus attention on the role of women in nation building. As a member nation of the United Nations, Nigeria, like her counterparts, world over, observes this special day to celebrate women.

The rationale behind this celebration is to provide women an opportunity of evaluating their contributions in all spheres of human endeavour and to plan strategies for further effective participation.

Addressing journalists on the importance of the International Women’s Day (IWD), Director General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta, said this year’s theme, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovative For Change: Balance For Better”, focuses on the innovative ways to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

She said the theme also resonates the efforts the NCWD is making to empower and strengthen women’s agenda towards gender equality and sustainable national development.

She further said with the dismissal performance of Nigerian women in the 2019 general elections, the theme for this year’s celebration is quite apt as it speaks to current day realities women face in achieving equity and equality with regards to women’s representation, information and communication technology and the emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Eta said the NCWD, in collaboration with the office of the wife of the president, has established a Gender-Based Violence Electronic Dashboard to improve documentation and set up mechanism of Gender Based Violence trends across the country to better track efforts at prosecuting offenders, rehabilitating offenders and compensating victims and their families.

This, according to her, is part of efforts to achieve this year’s theme and provide social protection for the Nigerian women and the girl child’s ever increasing rate of gender-based violence.

The DG said the NCWD, in partnership with the University of Abuja, is currently running a Master’s degree program in Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement to develop a Crop of experts in addressing gender gaps and proferring solutions to existing gender challenges in Nigeria.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, while receiving members of the Queens College Old Girls Association, Abuja and North, speaking on the IWD, urged women to come out and be seen so they would be carried along in governance process.

Abubakar said though Nigeria has not achieved the 35 per cent affirmative action, the country has moved further from the percentage it had earlier. “It is a work in progress,” she added.

Earlier in her address, president of the Queen’s College Old Girls Association, Abuja, North, Hajia Fatima Hassan, said their main focus for this year is the rise on substance abuse and its effect on women and girls particularly in the north.

She said drug and substance abuse/addiction is a serious epidemic in Nigeria and in the north adding that this is more rampant among women and girls.

Hassan said research has shown that women are turning to drugs to cope with social issues like divorce, abuse and depression. She urged the honourable minister to support them to achieve their aim of taking women off this vice.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2019, there is a need to celebrate women’s achievement. Right now is a great and important time in history to do everything possible to help forge a more gender-balanced world. Women have come a long way, yet there’s still more to be achieved. Women demand a balance for better society as the world celebrates them today.