Interswitch And ‘God Network’

I am sure every Nigerian has been frustrated by ‘God Network’ in the last (insert your own timeline). It has been horrendous, and no one is taking note to sanction the company, from debits and declines, sometimes multiple times to bad connections. I don’t even get why I could not get a reversal once Interswitch decided not to take the money and declined the transaction.

I would like to know how this works because while GTB was reversing the declines and debits, Firstbank required I filled a form that would take 10-14days for the issue to be resolved. By this time, I would have forgotten that between the two, my money is stuck somewhere. The bottom line is that network has been bad; when will the use of network be seamless?