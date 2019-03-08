ISDA Africa Chairman, Partner At Clifford Chance, Others For FMDA Workshop

Chairman, International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) Africa, Mr. Brett Gallie, partner at Clifford Chance, Derivatives and Structured Trades, Mr. Matthew Griggs and managing director/CEO, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, Mr. Bola Onadele (Koko) have all confirmed their attendance at the Swaps & Derivatives Workgroup’s Financial Markets Workshop holding in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Swaps and Derivatives Work Group of the Financial Market Dealers Association of Nigeria (FMDA) will hold at the prestigious in Lagos on March 19. According to the organisers, the event will focus on the theme: “Legal Documentation as Driver to introducing New Products and a Healthier Financial Market in Nigeria”. The association stated that the theme is not only timely and apt, but expected to discuss the standardization of documentations in Nigeria’s market with the view of boosting the integrity of markets and attract investors’ trust and confidence to the market. The event is expected to commence at 8.30am and end by 2.00pm.

The opening remarks at the event will be delivered by the Chairman, Swaps & Derivatives Workgroup and FMDA President, Mr. Samuel Ocheho.

According to FMDA, Gallie and Griggs will be speaking on Market Documentation and the need for Standardization while Onadele will speak on the Need for Derivatives in the Nigerian Financial Markets and FMDQ’s plan for product roll-out this year.

Partner, Aluko & Oyebode Mrs. Olubunmi Fayokun will be moderating on the topic Transaction Netting in Nigeria – The Way Forward with other renowned panelists which will also contribute to make the event remarkable among whom are Mrs. Yinka Edu – Partner, Udo Udoma Bello Osagie & Co and Mr. Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO, Graeme Blaque.

The FMDA is an association of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) operating within the Nigeria Financial market, emphasizing on regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.