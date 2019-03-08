NEWS
IWD: Mrs Buhari Laud Women’s Contributions To National Development
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has commended Nigerian women for their contribution to the development of the nation’s public and private sectors.
Mrs Buhari made the commendation in a goodwill message through her tweeter handle on Friday in Abuja.
According to her, “We are proud of Nigerian women in various leadership roles in the public and private sector, women are the pillars of men.
“ Nigerian women will continue to be stronger together in love, peace and unity,” she said.
The wife of the president assured the Nigerian women of her determination to support their course at all times.
“ I will continue to use my position as Wife of the President to rekindle the spirit of women for the utilisation of their potentials toward the socio- economic and political development of our country.
“We keep praying for peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians as we move to the NEXT LEVEL,” Mrs Buhari said.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS5 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS22 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS14 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS14 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS23 hours ago
Election: Appeal Court Strikes Out Rivers APC’s Last Appeal
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Ghanaian Actress Advises Ladies Against Sleeping Around
- NEWS24 hours ago
Abdulrauf To Challenge Withdrawal of Certificate of Return in Appeal Court
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
MTN Plans Mobile Money Service In Nigeria, 3 Others