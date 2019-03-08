IWD: Mrs Buhari Laud Women’s Contributions To National Development

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has commended Nigerian women for their contribution to the development of the nation’s public and private sectors.

Mrs Buhari made the commendation in a goodwill message through her tweeter handle on Friday in Abuja.

According to her, “We are proud of Nigerian women in various leadership roles in the public and private sector, women are the pillars of men.

“ Nigerian women will continue to be stronger together in love, peace and unity,” she said.

The wife of the president assured the Nigerian women of her determination to support their course at all times.

“ I will continue to use my position as Wife of the President to rekindle the spirit of women for the utilisation of their potentials toward the socio- economic and political development of our country.

“We keep praying for peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians as we move to the NEXT LEVEL,” Mrs Buhari said.