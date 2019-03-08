Jackson: When The Dead Is Put On Trial

EMAMEH GABRIEL (Abuja) and Samuel Abulude (Lagos) write on why death does not guarantee ‘resting in peace’

It has always been the hope of every person to rest in peace after death but most often than none, this has not been the case as the dead are not being allowed to enjoy the peace they had wished.

In some cases, their activities in life (good or bad) hunt them down to their graves.

The story has been that of bizarre and breath-taking such that will leave any dead man wiggling in his grave. Ten years after his death, allegations of paedophile levelled against Michael Jackson have resurfaced and have continued to sweep both local and international media space giving the impression that he might be stripped off all honours.

The development appears to be a déjà vu, provoking paranoid memories of some ‘after death’ trial and convictions carried out in the past by both secular and spiritual authorities of old.

Like John Wycliffe, Martin Bormann, St Joan of Arc, St Thomas Becket and Pope Formosus who were put on trial after their death, is the case of late legendary pop star, Michael Jackson, who possibly might have his name wiped out in the sand of time if his estate failed to beat his new accusers in their game.

Wycliffe for instance, was a dissident in the Catholic Church in the 1400s who was opposed to Papal power in non-church affairs. Despite his anti-faith activities, he was never excommunicated till 1384 when he died. However, almost two decades after his death, the Council of Constance declared Wycliffe works heretic.

At the command of Pope Martin V, it was decreed that his books be burned and his body be exhumed. His body was dug up, burned, and the ashes cast into the River Swift.

St Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury in the 12 century, fought against reforms by King Henry II who wanted to reduce the ties of the clergy (priests and monks) to Rome. Consequently, he was executed in the Cathedral under the order of Henry II. Henry II later repented of his crime. Some 300 years later, King Henry VIII, who had broken from the Catholic Church and created the Anglican Church because he could not divorce his wife, ordered St Thomas’ bones to be put on trial – a trial in which Becket was found guilty of treason. His bones were publicly burnt and his burial place desecrated.

In October 1946, the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg tried Bormann, a prominent brutal Nazi official and Adolph Hitler’s henchman, in absentia and sentenced him to death after failed efforts to trace his whereabouts in the final days of World War II.

And then come Michael Jackson 10 years after his death already subjected to media trail, persecution (as claimed by members of his family and fans) prosecution over allegations of sexual abuse.

The development has continued to gather momentum leaving the world bemused and in disbelief as to how would one of music’s greatest, who died almost a decade ago could be so sexually disorientated.

The genius, Michael Jackson, made his impact in the years he spent as a musician and song writer. Michael’s impact on the music and creative world was of huge magnitude and now dwarfs his eccentricity and abuse claims.

An entertainer and performer par excellence was he, for he inspired millions of youth to aspire to excel in their endeavour making stardom a height worthy of achieving.

His quotes caused a revolution in the way we see mother earth and one another as human beings.

“If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, then make that change.

‘’If you enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with.’’

Never has the world seen a child star that grew to be an icon getting to legendary status while alive. His demeanour may be akin to being human and perhaps his growing up life. Unfortunately, a great chapter of his story as one of music’s greatest of all time might be defaced in the weeks to come.

Two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, had described in disturbing detail in two different four hours documentaries (Leaving Neverland), how they were drawn into Michael Jackson’s orbit when they were boys, and then how he repeatedly used them for sex.

They had told the BBC media that they were abused hundreds of times by Michael Jackson, from the ages of seven and 10. Wade who is now 36 years old told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme that the singer sexually abused him from the age of seven and tried to rape him when he was 14.

Also 40-year-old Mr. Safechuck made the disclosure that Jackson had sexually abused him from the age of 10 years until around 14.

However, while reacting to the claims, the Jackson’s family had stated that there’s “not one piece of evidence” to prove the claims.

The two men have also spoken out in the documentary Leaving Neverland. Asked if the abuse had occurred both Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck agreed that this had been the case.

“Every time I was with him, every time I stayed the night with him, he abused me,” says Mr Wade Robson. And then, when he was 14 years old, Jackson had tried to rape him. “That was one of the last sexual abuse experiences we had,” Mr Robson told the programme.

Mr Robson asserting his claim added, “And then he would immediately follow that up with, ‘But if anybody else ever found out what we are doing, you and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives and our lives would fall apart,’ he and I would fall apart. All of this was terrifying to me.

“The idea of being pulled away from Michael – this man, this other-worldly figure, this god to me who had now become my best friend – no way was I going to do anything that would pull me away from him.”

Michael Jackson’s brothers, Tito, Marlon and Jackie, and nephew Taj Jackson rejected the claims in Leaving Neverland, which would be broadcast in the UK next week, that the singer had abused children. Taj said his uncle’s behaviour had seemed odd to some but had been “very innocent”, adding: “His naivety was his downfall.”

And Marlon said there was “not one piece of evidence” to back up the allegations. Michael Jackson’s estate, meanwhile said Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck had previously “testified under oath that these events never occurred.

“They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers,” it said.

The documentary, which aired in the United States on Sunday, has rekindled long-running questions about Jackson’s relationship with children.

There had been persistent rumours throughout Jackson’s life, but no allegations were ever substantiated such that attracted media condemnation as it is seen today.

Radio stations across the world have begun pulling down from their music collections music by the late pop star. The latest among them are radio stations in Australia, New Zealand and Canada who have banned airing his music after the stories of his horrific abuse alleged by some of his victims.

While Jackson’s family and Estate are fighting tough against time, already his statue has been removed from Britain’s National Football Museum in Manchester, England on Thursday in the wake of these fresh allegations.

A spokesperson for the museum had said: The National Football Museum has made a number of changes to its exhibitions and the objects on display over the last few months. As part of our on going plans to better represent the stories we want to tell, we have made decisions to remove the Michael Jackson’s statue from display’’, CNN had reported.

‘‘What could be worse than watching everything you have laboured for in life to keep, particularly your name, go down the drain after years of retirement or death?, asked a public affairs commentator, Felix Idaewo.

Monday February 2019, a top radio station in New Zealand announced its intention to remove Michael Jackson from its track list over paedophilia allegations levelled against the pop icon.

Radio stations owned by MediaWorks and New Zealand Media Entertainment (NZME) said it would no longer play music from the late pop star in a move that it said would reflect the interest of the listeners.

‘‘We (MediaWorks) aren’t deciding whether Michael Jackson is guilty of paedophilia, we are just making sure our radio stations are going to play the music people want to hear, MediaWorks Group content director, Leon Wratt said Mr Watt, who further announced that the playlists will be adjusted for The Breeze, More FM and the MediaWorks’ wider brands, broadcast across both the north and south islands.

‘‘You have got 500 songs on a playlist and you have to make the decisions which 500 are the ones people will want to listen to,’ he had told radio station Magic Talk.

Stations under the NZME branding include ZM, The Hits, Flava, Coast, and Newstalk ZB to name a few have already turned their back on Micheal Jackson.

The move follows a trio of Canadian radio stations – CKOI, Rythme and The Beat, who have also turned their backs on Jackson and his music.

A major radio station in Quebec and Ontario announced the decision to stop playing Jackson across its 23 stations, affecting around five million listeners.

A spokeswoman told CTV: ‘We are attentive to listeners’ comments and last night’s documentary created reactions.’

This included the popular Montreal stations, Francophone CKOI and Rythme and English-language The Beat.

Also is BBC Radio 2, which has placed a ban on his music after the documentary exposing his alleged sex crime.

“We consider each piece of music on its merits and decisions on what we play on different networks are always made with relevant audiences and context in mind”, a BBC spokesman had said. But this was later denied by the BBC who say they do not ban artists.

The documentary has not yet been broadcast in Australia. A second major Australian radio network, ARN, said it was ‘closely monitoring audience sentiment in relation to individual artists’.

In New Zealand, the star’s songs are now almost totally absent from the airwaves, after being pulled by the country’s two biggest radio networks, MediaWorks and NZME

The two companies between them dominate commercial radio.

NZME group director of entertainment, Dean Buchanan, confirmed Jackson’s material was off the air, though he shied away from talk of a ban.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster Radio NZ said Jackson’s songs did not feature on its playlists anyway.

The abuse alleged in the film was so appalling there were counsellors on hand for traumatised viewers.

Jackson’s estate has denied wrongdoing and filed a $100 million (£76m) lawsuit against HBO.

The 53-page complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims HBO was violating a ‘non-disparagement’ agreement by airing the documentary.

‘Ten years after his passing, there are still those out to profit from his enormous worldwide success and take advantage of his eccentricities,’ the suit claimed.

The decisions not to play Jackson’s music will no doubt further tarnish his brand and could result in a loss of radio royalties.

But it is far from clear that listeners on digital platforms are abandoning the singer in the same way, and ‘The Essential Michael Jackson’ is still the 65th most downloaded album in Australia, quoted some reports.

These disclosures, according to some of his admires, will make him popular the more.

For he is not a saint after all. In the 10th anniversary of his demise, Michael Jackson born on 29 August, 1958 was an American singer, songwriter and dancer. Dubbed the ‘King of Pop’, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Jackson’s contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life made him a global figure in for over four decades. The eighth child of the Jackson family, he died on 25 June 25, 2009. Like John Wycleff and others earlier mentioned, will he be striped off all his awards from the shelf? Only time will tell.