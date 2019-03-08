BUSINESS
Kuje Residents Laments AEDC’s Estimated Bills
Some residents of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory have cried out over epileptic electricity supply to the area despite the huge charges they are made to pay as the use of estimated bill remain dominant in the area.
Some residents of the area who spoke to our reporter called on the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), to came to their rescue as the staff of the AEDC Kuje office have continued to subject them to unpalatable treatment in terms of service delivery.
Speaking on the situation, the Secretary of the Nigeria Airforce Unity Estate Residents Association, Mr. Olugbenga Charles Olufumi, lamented what he called the outrageous billing system that residents of the estate who are not metered are compelled to pay monthly.
He stated that AEDC assumes that everyone in the estate uses high capacity electrical appliances such as washing machine, air conditioners, pumping machine etc.
According to him, most residents who are not on pre- paid meter are forced to pay high bills stressing that when they complain to the Kuje office staff the response is usually that the bills emanates from the headquarters.
“Why is it difficult for AEDC to give every resident pre- paid meters," he asked. "We have complained so many times, we've even written to them asking that they meter every resident of the estate but to no avail.
“Apart from the dubious act of giving us estimated bills which are usually very exorbitant, we don’t even have the light, what it means if you don't have meter is that you are basically paying for darkness.
