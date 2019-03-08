Lagos Pilot Training: Caverton Picks Thales As FFS Supplier

To improve the overall safety of helicopter flights in the Nigerian and regional aviation sector, Caverton Helicopters has selected Thales to Supply Reality H full- flight Simulator (FFS) for AW139 Pilot Training at Its

Facility in Lagos.

The Thales Reality H Full Flight Simulator is the world’s most advanced commercial helicopter simulator, and will be used to provide realistic scenario-based flight and mission training to AW139 helicopter operators in the region as well as Caverton’s own pilots and crews.

Announcing the decision of picking Thales recently, Caveron Helicopters said that the Reality H Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) which is the first helicopter FFS EASA Level D to come to Africa, will be installed within the brand new Caverton Flight Training Academy, built at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos.

EASA Level D standard is the highest level of qualification for a simulator. According to the aviation company, the training centre is being set up on the same site as Caverton’s brand new purpose-built Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The firm stated that the simulator will support a large range of training needs, including Type Rating, Recurrent Training and Proficiency Checks for both Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), including offshore missions and VIP operations to unprepared landing sites.

It will be qualified to meet EASA Level D standard, the highest level of qualification for a simulator. The simulator being delivered to Caverton will enable pilots that fly AW139 twin-engine helicopters – one of the most popular helicopter platforms in Nigeria and the region– to be fully immersed in a realistic virtual environment.

Thus representing Nigerian operational areas, and learn to handle a multitude of system failures and overcome very complex malfunctions should they arise in the real world. Pilots can thus train safely in high-risk mission scenarios in a range of weather conditions.

Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Aderemi Makanjuola, said they are delighted to add Thales to their growing list of partners and are confident in providing the best helicopter training with this Full Flight Level D Simulator.

“Safety is our priority at Caverton and we are committed to improving flight safety across our industry and the region through simulator-based training. The new training center being the first of its kind in Africa and will advance safety for the dedicated men and women who fly every day.

“Thales is very excited to be part of this initiative with Caverton in Nigeria. We believe that Caverton is the best partner to develop helicopter flight training services, and we are confident that pilots will be keen to train with Caverton on the Thales AW139 Reality H simulator.

“This will strengthen Caverton’s position as a leading provider of aviation logistics and training services in the region, enabling them to expand their service offer, while improving the security of helicopter flights in the region.