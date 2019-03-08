SPORTS
Lagos Ready For Largest Motorsport Showdown In Nigeria
The organisers of the Tough Tourers Awards yesterday, said that Lagos City would witness the largest gathering of Nigerian Adventure Riders ever, adding that the residents were looking forward to the event with great excitement.
The media coordinator of the event, Temitope Sanni, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the event would have in attendance riders from across the country.
The Tough Tourers is a platform which encourages and promotes motorcycle touring and long distance riding in Nigeria and beyond her borders through a variety of carefully structured tours.
The platform also celebrates riders who are able to successfully complete its tours, as they record new milestones in the process.
Sanni said that the tour with the theme, “Tough Tourers Awards and Finishers Banquet – A Celebration of Nigeria’s Toughest Riders” would take off from Akwa-Ibom through some notable places along the route to the finishing point in Lagos.
“The #ToughTourersAwards is the climax of the second edition of the Tough Tour across Nigeria, tagged #TT2019 Epic Adventure Renewed.
“The tour is a five-day motorcycle ride across Nigeria, with the take-off point at Uyo, Akwa-Ibom and end destination in Lagos. Tourers will ride across over fifteen towns (with only five stop points racking up over 2500km in five days).
“The Tour will test the endurance and resilience of a Rider and his/her machine,” she said.
Sanni said there would be other side attractions to the event which include entertainment and banquet.
“With an exciting line-up of comedy, music and dance, the Banquet is set to hold at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION13 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS10 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS17 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
- NEWS18 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
- NEWS21 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
- OPINION22 hours ago
Breaking Boko Haram With “Operation Safe Corridor”
- NEWS17 hours ago
ASUU Restates Commitment to 2019 Memorandum of Action with FG
- NEWS19 hours ago
Senator: Air Force Superior Officer Raped Me