March 9 Election: Court Okays Kano PDP Guber Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf,of Kano State has been cleared by the Appeal Court to participate in the forthcoming election on Saturday.

Justice Daniel Kalio, the presiding judge, granted all the prayers put forward by the appellant. The court granted a stay of execution of the order of a high court which barred the PDP from recognizing Mr Yusuf as its candidate.

According to Premium Times, the spokesperson of PDP governorship candidate, Sanusi Dawakintofa, said the party sought a stay of execution on the previous judgement passed by a Federal High Court in Kano on the validity of the party’s October 2 primaries.

The statement added that the Court of Appeal also restrained INEC from removing the name of Yusuf and other PDP candidates from the list of 2019 contest.

Responding shortly after the judgement, Yusuf said he was not surprised with the outcome from the Appeal Court.

“As I always mention, the case mainly concerns our party and an aggrieved member who is working with the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) in the state to remedy the fast-growing unpopularity of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,” he said.

However called on supporters of PDP to keep their hopes alive and come out in thier mass to vote for the party’s candidates.

Mr Yusuf is considered the main challenger to incumbent governor Umar Ganduje of the APC.