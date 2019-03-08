Nasarawa PDP Gov’ship Candidate Rejects Maku’s Endorsement

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Hon David Emmanuel Ombugadu, has rejected the purported endorsement of Mr Labaran Maku, governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) by Eggon nation.

Ombugadu, who made his position known in a press briefing in Lafia, yesterday said the alleged endorsement of Maku by the Eggon Nation through the Eggon Cultural Development Association (ECDA) was a failed democratic coup carried out by supporters of Maku in a bid to sway public opinion and win the largest votes from the Eggon tribe in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

“I was told that some personalities were already celebrating the annexing of the dividend of an aborted coup in the media houses. To me, their actions should be condemned. As far as I am concerned, I am a popular choice of the entire people of Nasarawa state. I am the right person to take Nasarawa state to their new height.

“I was presented with a video of the ECDA President and in it, the man did not come to say that we Eggon Nation having exhaustively consulted widely with other nationalities in Nasarawa state hereby endorse the candidate of APGA in the person of Mr Labaran Maku.

“That is not what he said. The man said both Maku and Ombugadu are our children. Yes, the man said we cannot afford to go into this contest with two candidates but he did not say i the president of this nationality hereby on behalf of all my executive members and the entire Eggon people hereby endorse the candidate of whoever. It was an aborted democratic coup,” he said.

He added that the effort was a desperate attempt to circumvent due process in seeking the mandate of the Eggon people and called on well meaning residents of the state to disregard the alleged endorsement.

“I have high respect for Mr Labaran Maku but whatever he is today, he is the most beneficiary of the legacy of PDP in Nigeria today and as far as Nasarawa state in concerned but the reason why we have been having setback since 1999 is because desperate politicians are trying to convert a nationality to a political party, trying to hijack a nationality to themselves.

“That is the character of the people parading themselves as the candidate or consensus candidates of the Eggon Nation. Eggon Nation alone cannot make the governorship in Nasarawa state. It cannot be the position of Maku to run to the media to announce the success of his coup against a nationality but I still do not believe he will personally do that,” he said.