SPORTS
Nigeria’s Top-Ranked T/Tennis Players Eye African Games
Nigeria’s top-ranked table tennis player, Tosin Oribamise, on Friday said she was longing for
participation in the 12th edition of the African Games billed for August in Morocco.
Oribamise told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that her participation in the games would
give her opportunities to boost Nigeria’s medal table in the games.
NAN reports that 53 countries are expected to participate in the 12th African Games organised by the
Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.
The multi-sports fiesta will take place in Rabat from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3.
“I have featured in international championships and gained exposure but I have not participated in the
African Games.
“It is my desire to take part in this year’s edition.
“There will be medal opportunities in various women’s events, and I really want to make the best use of
them to add to Nigeria’s medal table in the games,’’ she said.
The athlete told NAN that she was working hard to be part of the national team for the fiesta, noting
that there would be a national trials by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation for the tournament.
The 2018 Youth Olympic Games participant said that she had made more commitment to training to be
able to sail through the national trials.
Oribamise, a student of Human Kinetics and Health Science, Ekiti State University, told NAN that she
was confident of victory in the trials.
NAN reports that Nigeria won seven medals – one gold, three silver and three bronze – in the table
tennis event of the 11th All African Games which held in Congo Brazzaville in 2015.
