ENTERTAINMENT
Nollywood Actress Fiberesima, Dumps PDP
I’m now a registered member All Progressive Congress (APC), says Popular Nollywood Actress Fiberesima. She announced her defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on her social media page, saying she was happy exercise her constitutional right to freedom of association
“I am one that has respected and enjoyed such rights, especially making use of such association for the furtherance of my aforementioned goals and objectives,” she said.
I strongly believe that associations must foster accommodation and value for those within it. It must appreciate efforts and risks taken to sustain that association and when it seems that one has been relegated to the point of redundancy and lack of mutual respect in spite of Herculean efforts thereto, it then sadly signals a time to say goodbye and accept the recognition offered by another platform.”
Speaking during the registration of Fiberesima, APC Chairman APC in Okrika, Christian Asifmaka and a former Council chairman, Chief Amangi Sunday Owoi-Opuoru, welcomed the thespian into the party and urged her to put her wealth of experience in mobilizing into the Party.
On her part, Fiberesima thanked the leadership of the party for accepting her into the fold and expressed happiness that she, “finally found a home so accommodating.”
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION22 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS19 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS3 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS11 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS12 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS20 hours ago
Election: Appeal Court Strikes Out Rivers APC’s Last Appeal
- NEWS21 hours ago
Abdulrauf To Challenge Withdrawal of Certificate of Return in Appeal Court
- ENTERTAINMENT12 hours ago
Ghanaian Actress Advises Ladies Against Sleeping Around