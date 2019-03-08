Nollywood Actress Fiberesima, Dumps PDP

I’m now a registered member All Progressive Congress (APC), says Popular Nollywood Actress Fiberesima. She announced her defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on her social media page, saying she was happy exercise her constitutional right to freedom of association

“I am one that has respected and enjoyed such rights, especially making use of such association for the furtherance of my aforementioned goals and objectives,” she said.

I strongly believe that associations must foster accommodation and value for those within it. It must appreciate efforts and risks taken to sustain that association and when it seems that one has been relegated to the point of redundancy and lack of mutual respect in spite of Herculean efforts thereto, it then sadly signals a time to say goodbye and accept the recognition offered by another platform.”

Speaking during the registration of Fiberesima, APC Chairman APC in Okrika, Christian Asifmaka and a former Council chairman, Chief Amangi Sunday Owoi-Opuoru, welcomed the thespian into the party and urged her to put her wealth of experience in mobilizing into the Party.

On her part, Fiberesima thanked the leadership of the party for accepting her into the fold and expressed happiness that she, “finally found a home so accommodating.”