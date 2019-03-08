Obaseki Celebrates Osinbajo At 62

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he marks his 62nd birthday, praying for more years of purpose-driven leadership for the erudite scholar.

In a statement, Obaseki applauded the Vice President for his laudable leadership strides, support and absolute commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria, noting, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I congratulate you and celebrate all that you represent in building a strong and united Nigeria.”

He added, “Your leadership strides have brought a new, refreshing panache in governance. The essence of your gracious mien in attending to governance has won you many admirers, and we celebrate this new way of thinking and doing things in government.

The governor, who has played host to the Vice President more than four times in Edo State within a period of two years, said that Prof. Osinbajo’s commitment to ensuring the growth of Nigeria, and how he has, at different times, supported Edo State Government’s policies on basic education, industrialisation, housing development and economic reforms are commendable.

Obaseki noted, “We celebrate with you as you continue to place Nigeria and her people first, and above all else. Happy birthday and we wish you many more years of fruitful service to humanity.”