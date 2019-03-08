Obaseki, Oyegun Extol Late Ambrose Osawe

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and former National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun have lauded the enduring legacies of late Hon. Ambrose Taiwo Osawe.

Late Osawe, who died at the age of 73, was once president of Benin Club, a politician, historian, journalist and publisher.

The governor said late Osawe was a man of honour, who worked for the interest of his people and for the growth of the state.

In his homily at the funeral mass held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr. David Ogun, urged Christians to live right and impact lives of people around them.

“Life is short, but it can be enjoyed; use it to serve and impact those that come your way. Death is inevitable, as all must die. For this reason, I encourage us all to live right,” the Priest urged.

Fr. Ogun charged youths not to allow themselves to be used for negative ventures, but should ensure they affect their societies positively, noting, “Live your life well to positively affect your generation, so that the value of the society can’t be questioned.”

He extolled the leadership qualities of late Osawe while urging the children to emulate their father who has impacted positively on society.

Hon. Ambrose Taiwo Osawe had his early education at the Holy Cross Catholic School, before proceeding to Eghosa Anglican Grammar School in 1956.