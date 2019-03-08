COVER STORIES
Online Transport, Taxify, Changes Name To Bolt
Online transportation platform, Taxify has concluded plans to change its name to Bolt and introduce a new logo, in a bid to reflect the company’s future rather than the past.
Speaking on why the company chose to make the change, CEO and co-founder of Bolt, Markus Villig said, “Taxify launched five years ago with a mission to make urban transportation more convenient and affordable.
“Our first product was a taxi dispatch solution that gave the company its original name.”
The Estonian-born tech company has evolved in leaps and bounds since its inception to now serve 25million customers in over 30 countries globally, making it a leader in Europe and Africa.
The update brings the brand identity in line with the company’s broader vision of transportation that has already expanded from ride-hailing, with cars and motorbikes, to scooter sharing.
It was also the first company to bring ride-hailing and scooter sharing together in one single app and is currently working on expanding the scooter sharing service across a number of European cities.
“While we’ve made progress on our mission, we’ve also started to out grow parts of our brand, including the name. Given our ambition to solve transportation problems on an increasingly broader scale, we want the brand to reflect the company’s future rather than the past.
“Our new name ‘Bolt’ stands for fast, effortless movement – exactly what the experience of getting around in a city should be, be it by car, scooter or public transport. It also underscores our belief that the future of transportation will be electric”, Regional Manager for West Africa at Bolt, Uche Okafor, explained.
The new brand will be gradually rolled out across Bolt’s global markets over the following weeks. Bolt users will not need to take any action as the app will update automatically.
