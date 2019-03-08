Oshimili South Assembly Seat Splits Asaba Political Loyalists

The Struggle for Oshimili South Assembly Seat at the Delta State House, has Split Political Loyalists in Asaba where the Strong two Contenders hail from and have been at each other throats.

Expectedly, two indigenes of Asaba are vying to represent Oshimili South Constituency at the State House of Assembly on the Platforms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) .

Both Candidates, Isioma Ndah of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) a well known daughter of Asaba and her Counterpart in the People’s Democratic party ( PDP) Rapu Shedrack is alleged to be pompous and has no respect for elders, but has large number of followership.

It was gathered that loyalists of PDP and APC are currently at war over the two Asaba indigenes struggling for one Constituency.

Many Supporters of PDP have Severally attacked the APC Supporters alleging that APC Candidate for Oshimili South Constituency was never married and cannot represents the good people of Asaba.

Addressing the two candidates, the Iyase of Asaba, (Prime Minister) Chief Patrick Onyeobi however Commended them for their manifesto and Charge them to be civil in the contest and not to engage in violence of any sort, even as he recalled the bitterness of the civil war which was the apogee of Political misunderstanding in the first republic.

Defending his candidacy, the PDP candidate argued that a vote for him meant creating the enabling environment for the incumbent Governor,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to his unfolding his plans for the people with the Cooperation of a healthy legislative House when reelected, Stressing that he will use his good Offices to attract development to his people and empower the youths.

Earlier, APC Ndah focused on development of the youth through education, even as she lamented the decline in morals and values, Stressing that she would use her eloquence, Intelligence to ensure qualitative representation for the poeple of Asaba and Oshimili South. In her words” when you look round Asaba you will observe that there is a total neglect, and I will do my best when voted into office”

Investigation revealed that the two candidates who interestingly are from Asaba have Split Political Loyalists, especially those involved in PDP and Accord Party while Many Others, especially women preferred Isioma Ndah of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Those in the know said Shedrack Rapu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly had stepped on many toes, particularly while he was housing agents, and was faulted in many Political activities, a situation many of his party members may dumped him for the APC candidate