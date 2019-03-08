PDP Still Has Questions To Answer – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still owes Nigerians explanation on how it expended the humongous resources that accrued to the country from oil sales between 1999 and 2014.

Buhari stated this yesterday at the State House, Abuja, when he received the leaders of organised labour who came to felicitate with him on his recent electoral victory,

The president, in a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Mr Femi Adesina, said that the current administration met a country with dilapidated infrastructure in 2015, which called to serious question as to what the party that was in power for 16 years did with the country’s huge earnings from oil.

Buhari said: “The PDP has not successfully explained to the country what it did with the money. There were no roads, no rail, no power. They said they spent $16 billion on power, but where is the power? The irresponsible expenditure of that period has not been explained and Nigerians deserve an answer on that terrible mismanagement of the country.”

The president thanked labour “for the support and patriotism you have shown during the presidential election, especially after the unexpected postponement. You and your members stepped in to support willing Nigerians to exercise their civic and patriotic rights to vote. You intervened as patriots, and not for political, religious or tribal purposes. You simply did the right thing during a difficult period for many of us.”

On what Nigerians can look forward to in the next lap of the journey, President Buhari said that he would continue pushing the “Change Agenda”, adding that he would “remain focused on our core pillars of security, economy, and fight against corruption.”

He urged the organised labour to partner with the government to make the country peaceful, prosperous, and corruption-free.

In his remarks, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, lauded Buhari for being worker-friendly, as exemplified in the granting of bailout funds to state governments to clear the backlog of salaries and pensions.

Wabba appealed to the National Assembly to earnestly pass the National Minimum Wage Act, while also asking the president to thereafter sign it into law within the shortest possible time.