NEWS
PMB Hails Osinbajo At 62
President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.
The President in a statement by his media aide ,Garba Shehu joins Dolapo, her children and Nigerians across the country and around the world to celebrate the erudite scholar, Minister of the Gospel and ‘‘very dependable deputy with whom I share a very special bond.’’
Shehu said President Buhari is grateful to God for preserving the life of Prof. Osinbajo, who in the past four years has diligently championed the values of setting the foundation for the peace, progress, and stability of Nigeria, by working very hard to build a resilient economy while promoting transparency and accountability.
On this special occasion, the President extended special appreciation to the Vice President and wishes him many more years of robust health, happiness and fulfilment in his service to God, the nation and humanity.
He looked forward to sharing many special moments of celebration with his deputy as they take Nigeria to the Next Level in the years ahead.
Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Click Here: To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In 28 Days,Get A Rock Hard Erection Now,& Last Over 32 Minutes In Bed With A Woman.
POLITICS5 days ago
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
NEWS6 days ago
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
COVER STORIES4 days ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
FEATURED7 days ago
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
BUSINESS5 days ago
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS5 hours ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS22 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS14 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS14 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS23 hours ago
Election: Appeal Court Strikes Out Rivers APC’s Last Appeal
- ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
Ghanaian Actress Advises Ladies Against Sleeping Around
- NEWS24 hours ago
Abdulrauf To Challenge Withdrawal of Certificate of Return in Appeal Court
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
MTN Plans Mobile Money Service In Nigeria, 3 Others