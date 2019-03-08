NEWS
Police Arrest 10 During Feb 23 Polls In Katsina
Police arrested 10 persons in Katsina State for various electoral offences during presidential and National Assembly elections, the state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, has said.
Buba, who made this known, yesterday, in Katsina, while briefing the press on total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles from 6am to 6pm during tomorrow’s governorship and state house of assembly polls, warned that the suspects would face the wrath of Electoral Act.
He said: “They are going to face the music according to the electoral law; they were arrested for various offences like attempting to disrupt the elections with weapons and what have you and the weapons were recovered. Some were arrested for violating the no movement order and sundry offences but no case of ballot box snatching or vote buying or under age voting.”
LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that some of the suspects have been arraigned before a Katsina Magistrate’s Court for unlawful criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, public nuisance and being in possession of dangerous weapons.
The Katsina CP, who assured that proper arrangements had been made to provide adequate security for all voters to come out en masse and cast their votes without fear of harassment or molestation, emphasised that the nine frontline LGAs bordering Rugu forest in the state had been fortified with roving patrols to protect voters and safeguard INEC staff and materials.
“We have senior police officers, some deployed by IGP from Abuja to re-enforce our strength for the purpose of ensuring effective supervision of men on the ground and this was done effectively well and I assure you, this coming Saturday, we are not only going to sustain that but we are going to improve on it adequately,” he declared.
On the number of personnel deployed for the purpose, Buba insisted that it would be strategically unwise to mention the number so that criminal elements would not take advantage of the information and strategise against it.
He also revealed that the alleged ad hoc staff of INEC said to have been abducted during presidential election in the state, was a volunteer and he had since regained his freedom.
