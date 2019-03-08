Police Deploy 15,544 Officers In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has said it will deploy a total of 15,544 personnel for this Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

This is as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has called on the Nigerian Army to release the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, his family and Coordinator of Arise Nigeria, Hon. Benjamin Diri, who were arrested in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usman Balel, spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt while addressing newsmen on the preparations put together by the command ahead of the elections.

Balel stated that over 1,500 personnel from other security agencies will also be deployed for the elections.

He said movement of persons would be restricted across the state from 12:00midnight on Friday to 6:00pm on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police further said all entry points into the state would be closed until after the elections.

Meanwhile, the leadership of PDP in Rivers State, has said the Commissioner for Education, Gogo-Jaja and his household were whisked away by soldiers from 6 Division, Nigerian Army, who stormed his residence located in GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt on Wednesday afternoon.

The party, in a statement signed by Jerry Needam, media aide to its State Chairman, regretted that the military in Rivers have not only usurped the responsibility of the Police but also have been dragged into full-time politics by some anti-democratic elements and enemies of the people, describing the development as very unfortunate.

It wondered what could be the offence committed by the Education Commissioner, his wife and children that the Army would abandon their primary duty of protecting the Nigerian territory against external invasion to carrying out the function of the police.