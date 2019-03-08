Police Vows To Deal With Trouble Makers At Polling Units In Kebbi

The police in Kebbi has warned trouble makers to stay away from polling units during today”s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The newly posted Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Muhammad Danjuma made the warning during a Press Conference at the Kebbi State Police Command in Birnin Kebbi.

He warned that the Police Command would deal decisively with those planning to disrupt the election when law abiding citizens are casting their votes at polling units.

He said in order to ensure a hitch free 2019 Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly Elections, the police has deployed adequate security personnel throughout the state.

“Conventional Police,Police Mobile Force (PMF),Special Protection Unit (SPU),Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) and other security agencies to ensure adequate security at polling units and ward collection centers respectively.

CP Danjuma called on politicians,contestants,,party supporters and all stakeholders to desist from hate speech,thuggery,buying of voter cards and eschew any form of violence.

He also reminded the general public that restriction of vehicular and motorcycle movement on the election day is still in force from 0600hrs to 1800hrs of Saturday, 9th March, 2019.