Polls: IPAC Charges INEC To Repeat 2018 Guber Feat In Ekiti
The Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Ekiti State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to repeat the feat recorded in the July 14, 2018 governorship election and the recent presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state.
The coalition of political parties operating in the state, while noting that the polls were adjudged peaceful and credible by local and international observers called on the INEC and security agencies to up their games for the conduct of credible Saturday House of Assembly elections in Ekiti state.
The body also applauded the two agencies for working assiduously for the success of the last month’s presidential and National assembly elections in the state.
The state chairman of IPAC, Mr. Ilesanmi Omotayo, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday after a meeting of political stakeholders in Ekiti on the success of today’s election .
Omotayo said nothing will profit the state if politicians are allowed to manipulate the electoral process in a manner that would return the state to era when results were being brazenly fabricated by politicians.
The IPAC chairman advised police to be vigilant and prevent cases of ballot snatching and stuffing by sponsored party thugs.
“Our advocacy in IPAC has always been that the votes of the electorate must count. We have always been advocating one man, one vote and on that we stand.
“INEC and security must be neutral, because they must not forget that all political parties are equal in the face of the law, there are no big or small parties in our constitution.
“As much as INEC and security agencies have been trying to live up to expectations of the people, politicians must obey the rules governing the conduct of elections.
“Exhibition of do-or-die tendencies or win at all costs syndrome may make conduct of free, fair and credible poll difficult to achieve, so we must complement their efforts as well”, he advised.
