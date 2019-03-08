Presidential/NASS Election: APC Reject Gov. Dickson’s Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Election Violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has rejected the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Seriake Dickson over the violence and killings during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the State.

The APC described the composition of electoral panel as an illegitimate panel set up by Governor Seriake Dickson to persecute APC members in the State.

The APC,through the State Publicity Secretary, Dofie Buokoribo, who made the allegation during a media interaction on Thursday night in Yenagoa, lashed out at the governor for setting up a “strange Judicial Commission” on electoral violence with APC members as clearly marked out targets.

He advised members of the party not to have anything to do with the panel,”Gov. Dickson is not the Federal Government. The presidential and National Assembly election are federal elections and Gov. Dickson don’t have the powers. If Gov. Dickson is ready for his usual drama, we will not be part of it. ”

The APC also accused the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, of wasting the scare resources of the state to procure violence and compromise elections.

Buokoribo said Dickson was in the habit of playing victim and sponsoring fake news as a cover for his nefarious acts. He advised residents of the state to be watchful and alert to guard against the governor’s dangerous antics as the state goes to the polls on Saturday to elect House of Assembly members.

APC said Dickson had used state resources to buy votes in past elections and was determined to do same on Saturday, at a time when the state was having difficulty with payment of workers’ salaries.

“He is also using state funds to arm political thugs and other lawless elements across the state, especially in areas where he is unpopular and has no social base. These thugs and lawless elements are working with his terror squad, Operation Doo Akpo. The irony of it is that as he is busy engaging in this ungodly act, he will be the one shouting that our party has perfected plans to cause mayhem in the state,” Buokoribo said of Dickson.

He called Dickson a “lawless governor”, saying, “Not only does he suffer from a persecution complex, he plays the victim card when he is actually the aggressor.

“As our people go out to vote this Saturday, we urge them to know that voting out the PDP and Governor Dickson’s anointed candidates is a task that must be done. The only way Dickson and his party can win this election is by playing outside the rules.”

Ahead of Saturday’s House of Assembly elections in the state, Buokoribo urged the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olushola David, who was posted as Command CP to supervise the polls, to be neutral in the discharge of his duties.

“Until the emergence of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), there were no serious electoral contests along party lines in Bayelsa State. At that time, once you had the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), you were almost certain of victory in the main elections.”

” It was in that sense that our state used to be referred to as a one-party state. That is now history. In 2015, we had only one member in the state House of Assembly. This was not because our suffering people did not vote APC. They desired change, and voted massively for us but we were robbed of our victory. ”

“Even in the last governorship election, the people of Bayelsa State were with us. What happened was that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson used our money, Bayelsa State’s money, to buy his way to victory. Today, nobody can accuse the APC of not actually existing in Bayelsa State.”

“In the last Presidential Elections, we gave President Muhammadu Buhari 37.5 percent of the vote. We also secured one seat in the Senate and two in the Federal House of Representatives. We are convinced that without the rough and tumble that characterised that election, we could have done better.”

