PWDs Demands Violence Free Guber, State Assembly Polls

The virtually inspired in their numbers, took to the major streets of Yola in peaceful procession, demanding violence free governorship and state Assembly polls in Adamawa state.

The PWDs comprises of deaf, limb, blind and crippled, under the aegis of Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), lamented that, due to their vulnerability, they are prone to post election violence.

Bitrus Richard, who is the state PRO told newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), secretariat urged stakeholders in politics to guard against religious sentiment, violence and hate speech during elections.

Richard urged winners and losers of tomorrow’s elections to accept outcome of results in good faith for peace to reign in the state.

“What we are appealing is peaceful conduct of polls on March 9 2018.

“We are largely exposed to dangers during post election violence due our peculiar vulnerability”.

He also urges clergyman to always direct their summons at worship centers to ensure peaceful coexistence as panacea for mitigating violence in the society.

“Religious cleric should intensify effort by preaching unity in our worship places.

“Our youths should engage in meaningful activities that will make them self reliant

“People should learn to show love, maintain peace with one another by avoiding negative utterances especially during elections.

The Spokesman of the virtually inspired, called on security agencies, INEC to conduct credible elections, while calling on their colleagues to conduct themselves, in an orderly manner.