FOOTBALL
Real Madrid President Threatens To Sack Ramos – Report
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had a fierce argument with club President Florentino Perez in the
team’s dressing room after Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat by Ajax Amsterdam.
This is according to Spanish media reports on Thursday.
Newspapers AS, Marca, El Pais and ABC reported the apparent face-off on their websites, saying Perez
threatened to
sack Ramos in front of the whole squad.
They added that the defender responded by saying he would be glad to leave Real Madrid, where he
has played since 2005, providing he was paid the remainder of his contract.
Real Madrid and Ramos’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to AS, Perez told the squad he thought their display in the last 16 second leg defeat, their
joint-heaviest home loss in European competition, was “shameful”.
This had prompted an angry reaction from Ramos who missed the game due to suspension.
Perez said he would sack the defender, who, according to AS, replied by saying “Pay me and I will leave,
I have given everything and broken my back for this badge, this club and for you”.
The 5-3 aggregate loss to Ajax handed Real their earliest elimination from the UEFA Champions League
since 2010 and ended their three-year domination of Europe’s elite competition.
It also meant they have practically nothing left to play for with three months remaining of the season.
It capped a humiliating week in which they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by FC Barcelona and
beaten by Barca in the league.
The loss has now seen them falling 12 points behind their arch-rivals in the title race.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION18 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS14 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
- NEWS21 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
- NEWS21 hours ago
ASUU Restates Commitment to 2019 Memorandum of Action with FG
- NEWS7 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS23 hours ago
Senator: Air Force Superior Officer Raped Me
- NEWS24 hours ago
In Benue People Are Ranched Instead Of Cattle – Jime