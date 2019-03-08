Stakeholders Make Case For Ndume As Senate President.

As the politicking for the selection and possible election for the Senate president of the 9th Assembly heightens, stakeholders are seeking support for the emergence of senator Ali Ndume as the Senate President.

This they said is as reward for his loyalty to the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri, the member, representing Damboa / Gwoza/ Chibok Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Asabe Vilita , said senator Ali Ndume’s emergence as senate president of the 9th senate will address some of the challenges facing the northeastern states .

Vilita said there is no other time to reward senator Ndume for his doggednes in fighting the cause of the APC as well as protection of the president’s interests before the outgoing 8th Assembly.

She said the president having ascented to the Northeast Development Commission ( NEDC) Bill, a trusted party man like Ndume as Senate president will get the commission working to address the challenges of thousands of Borno and northeast citizens ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Hon Vilita said: There is no doubt that the politiking for the president of the 9th senate has begun, and this time , the APC must get things done right to avoid the mistake of 2015, where the upper chamber was ceded to the opposition, and thereby pitching the president at loggerhead with the lawmakers.

“To achieve this , there is need look to the direction of senator Ali Ndume in the making of the next Senate president. Ndume carried the APC and the Presidency on his shoulder throughout the period of the loggerhead.

“For this , there is no better time to reward him than now. Ndume also being the mastermind of the establishment of the Northeast Development Commission , will work hard to ensure that the Commision is used to address the challenges facing thousands of citizens of northeast ravaged by Boko Haram,” she added.

Similarly, the Reps Elect, Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency, Hon Ahmed Jaha, also threw his weight behind senator Ali Ndume as the next president of the 9th Senate.

Jaha called on senators from the northeast, all APC senators to the 9th senate to throw their support to senator Ali Ndume for a robust relationship between the National Assembly and the presidency.

Also not left out in canvassing support for Senator Ali Ndume as president of the 9th Senate is the Borno APC forum Chairman and Chairman Gwoza local government area, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjato, who made a special appeal to president Muhammadu Buhari to throw his support to Ndume for the Senate presidency.

He recalled how senator Ndume worked tirelessly in the presidential election to ensure that APC and president Muhammadu Buhari win overwhelming in Borno.