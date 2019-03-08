Tekno Drops Visual To New Single, Woman

Augustine Kelechi, popularly known by his stage name Tekno, has released the visual of his recent new single “ Woman”

The Cartel Music boss shared the video to the first single released on his independent platform, titled, ‘Woman’

According to him, he is putting out the visuals today to commemorate with a day that is recognized globally as the ‘ International Women’s Day’.

The artist celebratory record, is a record that recognizes the growing and evolving place of women in

the present scheme and how the role of a woman should no longer be restricted.

The visuals of the artist latest single,’Woman’ potrayed the importance of women in the society, where

the artist sang excitedly and danced with women in appreciation to their significant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the singer released his first official song in audio in Jan.,

where he appreciated the place of a woman in the society and applauded their role in building a family.

The video for ‘Woman’ was directed by Clarence Peters shows different categories of women as they

danced in excitement to the song.

The lyrics of the song talks about the singer’s emphasised on the importance pf women, stressing that

they should not be betittled because they could be president.

The Nigeria music star has won many people award which include City People Music Award for music

producer of the year 2017.

Also, the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Breakthrough Act 2016 and City People Entertainment

Award for new music of the year 2014 and worth over three billion.