ENTERTAINMENT
Tekno Drops Visual To New Single, Woman
Augustine Kelechi, popularly known by his stage name Tekno, has released the visual of his recent new single “ Woman”
The Cartel Music boss shared the video to the first single released on his independent platform, titled, ‘Woman’
According to him, he is putting out the visuals today to commemorate with a day that is recognized globally as the ‘ International Women’s Day’.
The artist celebratory record, is a record that recognizes the growing and evolving place of women in
the present scheme and how the role of a woman should no longer be restricted.
The visuals of the artist latest single,’Woman’ potrayed the importance of women in the society, where
the artist sang excitedly and danced with women in appreciation to their significant.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the singer released his first official song in audio in Jan.,
where he appreciated the place of a woman in the society and applauded their role in building a family.
The video for ‘Woman’ was directed by Clarence Peters shows different categories of women as they
danced in excitement to the song.
The lyrics of the song talks about the singer’s emphasised on the importance pf women, stressing that
they should not be betittled because they could be president.
The Nigeria music star has won many people award which include City People Music Award for music
producer of the year 2017.
Also, the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Breakthrough Act 2016 and City People Entertainment
Award for new music of the year 2014 and worth over three billion.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION18 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS15 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
- NEWS22 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
- NEWS22 hours ago
ASUU Restates Commitment to 2019 Memorandum of Action with FG
- NEWS7 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senator: Air Force Superior Officer Raped Me
- NEWS7 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?