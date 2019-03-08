The Future: Raising New Breeds of Poets, Storytellers

As part of her contribution to kick start a new generation of astute poets and storytellers of international reckoning, Chidera Nneoma Okolie, a lawyer by profession, speaker, and the multiple award winning author of “When Silence Becomes Too Loud”, a crime and suspense piece, and “Not Forgiven”, a collection of short psychological thriller stories has birthed Idios Creatives, an ingenious scheme.

Idios Creatives was founded on the tenets of giving young people a voice, without confines. The idea is to show young people, creatives, that creativity should be expressed, not hidden or repressed.

In April, 2018, Idios creatives sought out Children of Nigerian schools who had hidden talents in Writing and Literature. This was an aftermath of a thought process by the initiator who felt the reading and writing culture in Nigeria is nothing to write home about, but this could be salvaged if the country could successfully churn out young writers. This will ensure that the flare for writing and creativity as a whole is maintained and promoted, but will also see to it that writers reclaim their spot in Nigeria.

Interestingly, scheme comprises a team of young Nigerian wits and nous with a vision to provide guidance, support, and numerous opportunities for young creatives. Young people in this scheme are afforded the required platform to explore and harness their ingenuity and creativity.

Young minds with diverse artistic skills in prose, drama, poetry, music, visual arts, and photography, are steered to enhance and polish their unique voices through seminars and workshops with established icons in the field, writing exercises, practicality, group critiques and individual tutorials with the academy.

These young people were required to submit creative poems and Stories in the IDIOS PRIZE FOR FLASH FICTION AND POETRY. Three hundred and Ninety seven children participated and after proper scrutiny, One hundred Nigerian Children were selected and published in the compilation, The Future, A collection of short stories and poems by one hundred Children of selected Nigerian schools. A book presentation was held to that effect in November, 2018 at the NAF conference center, Abuja.

Consequently, Idios creatives highhandedly produced 100 young Nigerian authors with over 20 schools involved.

The young authors were, no doubt, excited as they were given opportunity at the public presentation to speak on their works and their motivations.

At the event, the young writers were provided opportunity to sign and sell complimentary copies to guests.

At the end of the display of creative ingenuity, guests agreed that hopes were not lost, after all, however acknowledging the fact that both teachers and parents have crucial roles to play in encouraging the return of reading and writing culture.

On the same day, an art exhibition was held where children, talented in visual art, were given the platform to showcase their creativity.

Following the success of this event and project, the 100 young authors of Idios Creatives embarked on a radio tour where they were opportune to have their stories read and analyzed even as participants also engaged in various other activities ranging from politics, religion and fashion.