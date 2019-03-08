Time To Amend The Law On Political Parties

In the just concluded presidential election, over 70 parties presented candidates. At the end of the day, the ballot paper looked like a booklet, making the voting process cumbersome and befuddling for rural voters.

We all knew the election was a straight fight between President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar. The other pretenders were delusional waiting to cut deals with the major candidates. Some of these clowns cannot even win a family election.

I think it is time the National Assembly amended the law on political parties. We don’t need 100 political parties. Even advanced democracies like the United States have two major political parties, while the other smaller parties just contest for the county and municipal elections. It is only in Nigeria that you can find where a political party has a single room in the outskirt of town with a husband and wife as chairman and vice chairman, presenting a presidential candidate.

The law is made for man, not man for the law; that part of the constitution should be amended. We don’t need more than two political parties at most three. To also reduce clowning by most of these jesters, anyone who withdraws from a presidential election a month or two before the election should pay a fine of N50 million. With that kind of law, parties would think twice before presenting a presidential candidate. We have had cases of some candidates, a week or two to the presidential election, stepping down and endorsing the candidate of the PDP or APC as if their endorsements would make any difference. There should be a stringent fine to deter all these jesters from contesting. There should be a limit to buffoonery by these mushroom political parties.

Another option also should be that any party that does not win a state house of assembly or a National Assembly seat should be deregistered. We should stop hiding behind the law to create confusion in the polity.

If we have just two or three parties and work towards electronic voting, I see no reason presidential results should not be ready 24 hours after the election. Even India that has a population of over 1 billion people gets to know the new president latest 48 hours after the election. Electronic voting should be the way to go and manual transmission of results from states to Abuja is archaic and should be discarded. I see no reason elections should not hold on a working day. We don’t need to shut down the whole country because we want to hold elections. With electronic voting, it will reduce the incidence of ballot box snatching, thuggery and violence during elections drastically. INEC should work towards electronic voting in 2023.