To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?

There are legitimate reasons the former vice president should go to court. There are also valid fears driving the other half of the divide that is urging Alhaji Atiku Abubakar now going by the moniker, The People’s President, not to go to the courts.

It depends on what the former VP intends to achieve by going to court. I hear him when he says he wants to recover his stolen mandate. He has that right. However, sometimes our right might not be what is good for us at that moment. Currently, we have a country of frayed nerves, unhappy voters, angry, disillusioned Nigerians, gloating Nigerians, a country where post-election jubilation looked like riots, a judiciary that is struggling and in disarray, a country with two Chief Justices of the Federation and intrigues and the killing fields just became bloodier.

On one hand, Buhari went to court all three times he lost. The Judiciary was engaged in the process, it kept lawyers practising, earning and strengthening an institution. This is another chance for electoral laws to be put to the test.

And then again, this is his last chance at having a shot at the presidency and in a country like Nigeria, anything and everything is possible. No Tribunal or court has ever overturned a presidential election, but “if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”