NEWS
Vice President Osinbajo Is 62 Today
Nigeria’s Vice President Osinbajo Is 62 Todayon Friday, turned 62 years.
Osinbajo was born on March 8, 1957 in Lagos.
He attended the Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London
School of Economics and Political Science.
He was Attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.
Osinbajo worked as a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos for many years; he was also a Senior
Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice.
In 2015 presidential election, he was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate and was
inaugurated as Nigeria’s Vice President, on May 29, 2015.
On Feb. 23, Osinbajo and President Buhari were reelected for a second term in office.
He is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo have three children.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
MOST POPULAR
- RELIGION21 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
- NEWS17 hours ago
Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate
- NEWS10 hours ago
Shake Up: Army Redeploys 13 Senior Officers
- NEWS10 hours ago
To Go Or Not To; The People’s President, Atiku Abubakar?
- NEWS56 mins ago
Buhari Begs Court To Reject Atiku’s Claims Against Him
- NEWS22 hours ago
MAAN Commence N3bn Loan Repayment In Katsina
- NEWS22 hours ago
Police Investigates Threat On Life of Ex-MD Adamawa Investment Company LTD
- NEWS19 hours ago
Abdulrauf To Challenge Withdrawal of Certificate of Return in Appeal Court