Vote Buying Attracts 12 Years Jail – EFCC

The Kaduna zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mailafia Yakubu, has said that vote buying is a crime that attracts 12 years in prison or an option of a fine of N500,000.

Yakubu therefore warned politicians against vote buying during the governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

During a visit to the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday, Yakubu urged journalists to help in the fight against corruption.

He said that the commission had a way of tracking down vote sellers and buyers, but would not disclose such strategy for security reasons.

Yakubu said: “I am a friend to all in order to make my work a success. The election is here, and we will like to tell members of the public that vote buying is a big crime. We all owe the state and the country a duty to expose culprits.

“Offender of vote buying if eventually found guilty, he or she will spend 12 years in prison or an option of N500,000 fine.

“We are ever ready to partner with journalists and the NUJ in general in the fight against corruption, as well as the fight against vote buying in this election period,” he said.

Earlier, the NUJ state chairman, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, commended the EFCC boss for the visit and assured him that the state council was prepared to partner with the commission for the benefit of the larger society.