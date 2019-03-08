Water Leaf For Malaria Cure, Measles, Others

Waterleaf (Talinum triangulare) also called Efo Gure in Yoruba Language is very common in Nigeria and grows all through the year whether in the rainy or dry season.

As common as it is, waterleaf contains a lot of Vitamins and Minerals that can improve the health. It also contains healing powers that are mostly unknown.

In Nigeria, waterleaf is used mostly to prepare vegetable soups, it can also be eaten raw but to get the best of its healing ability, the waterleaf juice is best.

Some Health Benefits Of Waterleaf

There are many health benefits of waterleaf which include:

Malaria cure: If you are always down with malaria, you can use waterleaf juice which should be taken at least two times a week

Treats diabetes and hypertension: A hypertensive and diabetic patient can eat the waterleaf vegetable soup regularly as it helps the body regulate hypertension and diabetes.

Increases intelligence and assimilation: Regular intake of waterleaf will protect brain tissues and improve brain activities including intelligence and good assimilation.

It shrinks tumors/cancer cells: scientific studies and researches have shown that waterleaf can stop the spread of cancer cells in the body and can also shrink tumors.

Treats inflammation: When you pound waterleaf, it can be used to treat inflammations.

Contains Good Vitamins: waterleaf contains a high amount of Protein, essential amino acids, pectin, Vitamin B, iron, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Thiamine, Lead, Copper, Manganese, Riboflavin, niacin, alpha and beta tocopherols.

Assists pregnancy and childcare: waterleaf is good for pregnant women and children that are growing as it increases the blood level.

Treats measles in children: waterleaf can be used as an effective treatment for measles in children. To make use of this treatment, pound a handful of waterleaf and add warm water.

Restores skin glow: Drinking waterleaf juice at least twice a week also can help restore the skin’s youthfulness in no time.

Arthritis treatment: Waterleaf also contains properties that can be used to treat arthritis.

Eliminate insomnia: waterleaf consumption is an amazing remedy for the common sleeplessness that is called insomnia.

Treatment for Prostate Enlargement: waterleaf can be used to treat prostate enlargement by boiling the roots of the plant and the patient takes half of a glass.

Eradicate body weakness: waterleaf juice when taken can be used to build the body’s immune system by eradicating weakness from the body.