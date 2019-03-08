We’re Set For Gov’ship, Assembly, FCT Polls, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that it was ready for the conduct of the governorship, Houses of Assembly and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils elections tomorrow.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, told the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Security (ICCES) that all materials for the elections have been distributed to strategic places.

Yakubu said that the commission would conduct supplementary elections in 1,082 constituencies for senatorial and the House of Representatives’ seats, adding that INEC would issue certificates of return to all the winners of the 2019 general elections next week.

“On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Nigerians are once again going to the polls to elect governors in 29 states, 991 members of the Houses of Assembly in all the states of the federation, six chairmen as well as 62 councillors for the Area Councils in the FCT.

“A total of 1,082 candidates will be elected by citizens across the country. Learning from the experience of the presidential and National Assembly elections held two weeks ago, the commission has effectively tackled the challenge of logistics. “

Materials for the election have been delivered to all the states and the FCT. Movement to the local government areas was completed yesterday.

He assured that all materials and relevant personnel will arrive at the Registration Area Centres (RACs) today. ‘‘With this arrangement, we are confident that all polling units will open at 8.00 am nationwide,” Yakubu said.

He further said that in addition to elections into 1,082 constituencies nationwide, the commission will conduct supplementary elections in 14 states of the federation covering seven senatorial districts and 24 federal constituencies. According to him, elections in the affected areas were disrupted mainly by acts of violence involving ballot box snatching, abduction of INEC officials, over voting and the failure to adhere to regulations and guidelines.

The number of registered voters in the polling units involved in each constituency is more than the votes received by the candidates with the highest number of votes. Supplementary elections must therefore be conducted to determine the winners, Yakubu said.

Yakubu said that the elected legislators will receive their certificates on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10.00am while members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs by 2.00pm the same day.

“Certificates of return for governors and deputy governors-elect, members of Houses of Assembly-elect and chairmen and councillors for the FCT shall be presented in each state of the federation by the supervising national commissioners and the resident electoral commissioners (RECs) on a date to be announced next week,” he said.

Yakubu also disclosed that INEC has reconfigured the Smart Card Readers for the tomorrow’s elections, adding that the use of the card readers is mandatory and “there will be no exemption to their deployment for accreditation of voters.” Under our Regulations and Guidelines, there are clear penalties for the deliberate failure to deploy them on the part of our staff. Where such happens with the connivance of communities, the result of election in the polling unit(s) will be cancelled and zero-vote recorded.”

The Situation Room will open from today till Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

As was the case two weeks ago, the Situation Room will be opened to interested media organisations, domestic and international observers from Saturday, March 9, 2019 for: Media – 11am-12noon, domestic observers – 2-3pm, and international observers – 5 – 6pm.