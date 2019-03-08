WFP Urges Gender Equality For Food Security

Putting women and girls front and centre in policy decisions and in programmes to tackle hunger and poverty is vital for reaching our goal of a Zero Hunger world by 2030, World Food Programme’s executive director, David Beasley, has said.

While calling for deliberate reduction in inequalities and removing barriers that exclude women from influencing development in all sectors, Beasley added that such will advances food security.

This year’s UN theme for International Women’s Day – think equal, build smart, innovate for change – resonates with WFP’s gender-transformative approach: working to give everyone lives of dignity, choice and opportunities. Beasley said the organisation’s integrated programmes using cash transfers contribute to reducing gender-based violence, strengthening women’s decision-making and increasing women’s leadership.

“International Women’s Day reminds us about the immense and valuable contribution women make towards a more peaceful, prosperous and well-fed world.

“All around the globe, WFP programmes help empower women so they can have more opportunities to not just improve their lives, but those of their families, communities and nations,” Beasley in a statement that was issued by the organisation’s National Communications Officer Kelechi Onyemaobi yesterday.

Mr Beasley pointed to the milling machines project implemented by WFP in Borno state as a demonstration of how working with women and girls contributes towards food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

Under the programme, 5,000 displaced families in Borno State received 766 milling machines from WFP to ease problems associated with processing grains.

“By processing grains such as sorghum and millet for others as well as for their own food needs, the families generate some income to maintain the milling machines. The milling machines also save time and energy for the users, especially for vulnerable women and girls who face a lot of difficulties in accessing milling services in the conflict-affected communities,” says Myrta Kaulard, WFP Representative in Nigeria.

“Gender continues to be a critical component of our work,” he lamented.