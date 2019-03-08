When Desperation For Marriage Takes Control

CECILIA OGEZI and CHIGOZIE OKEKE in this report tell the stories of young women who have had their fingers burnt because they rushed into marriage

Lola is a 30-year-old confidential secretary in Lagos. She has been on the job for close to five years. The job is good, the pay is good. She also has the opportunity of traveling round the country with her boss.

To the onlooker, Lola is a very lucky lady, thoroughly enjoying herself as she seems to have everything going for her.

But that is not the case. Lola is troubled internally. In fact her pain became worse when her closest friend, Bunmi got married just a few months back.

“I went into my room and looked at myself in the mirror to know whether I am not really as beautiful as I thought I was,” Lola laments during a chat.

It is not so much as though she cared about getting married, for her, she really needed nothing from a man, but the pressure from family and friends, the way the society is looking at her, makes her look incomplete.

“On 31 December 2017 during the crossover service, I told God that I must get married this year (2018),” she continued. “I have made this demand since I was 20, but it appears God is not looking my direction, so I decided to get hooked to any man that shows just a little interest. I must tell you that I almost went all out to look for a husband. It was at that point that I met Emeka. He was a good guy or so I thought, but even at that point, I was not interested in whether he was good or bad, I just wanted a husband.

“Indeed I can tell you that my earlier desire to find the right guy has gone from hopeful optimism to desperation so much that after only three months of knowing Emeka, I accepted to marry him.”

But soon after their wedding, they both learnt they were not compatible. Lola is an independent career woman; while Emeka has a chauvinistic attitude. They fight constantly to the point that it is uncomfortable to be around them. At the point of writing this story, Lola has filed for divorce less than a year after her wedding.

“I don’t care anymore,” she told LEADERSHIP Weekend. “If this is what marriage is all about, I don’t ever want to get married again. I don’t care what the society thinks, I don’t care what anybody thinks.”

Lola’s story is just one of the many cases of the growing desperation among young women in the society to get married. Their case is not helped by the society which considers it an anomaly for a woman beyond 30 years not to be married.

Due to societal and family stance on marriage, an average Nigerian girl who passes the age of 27 and is still single goes into a frenzy and some of them would do the craziest things to get married.

It is becoming a common phenomenon these days for couples to file for divorce few months after wedding. Investigations reveal that most of these ladies filing for divorce or experiencing domestic violence actually went into the marriage out of desperation or pressure from family or just wanting to belong. Suddenly they discover that all that glitters is not gold.

Miss Ifeoma (not real name) is a classic example of a young lady that just wouldn’t listen to advice from anyone before jumping into marriage. Today, Ifeoma is living like a destitute at the Nyanya area of Abuja, her so called husband has abandoned her with their six months old baby and moved on with another lady.

“I have myself to blame,” she said sobbing. “I abandoned my education because of this man. I thought he was a good man. He used to buy me many things, I didn’t know he was deceiving me. I wish I had listened to my parents and friends.

“The most painful thing now is that I cannot go back to my father because he warned me, I ran away and followed this man. Now look at me, look at where I have found myself,” she broke down in tears.

Miss Stella Ebeba, 30, CEO of Ella Cosmetics, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that many young ladies have made wrong marriage decisions because of the notion in Africa that at 30, a lady should be married and not still be living in her parent’s house.

“I know the pressure I am going through,” she said. “But thank God, I am educated and I know what I want. But even at that, I am only lucky that my father is not a ‘traditional’ person. The pressure is more from my mother.”

While agreeing that it is normal for a lady to get married at a young age, she however asks, “What happens if the men are not coming? I know how frustrating it can be when all your friends are getting married and no man appears to be looking your direction or those who come just want to have fun and abandon you.

“The pressure can push someone who lives according to the standards of the society to accept any man that comes her way.

“I also know there are many ladies who are not under pressure from anywhere, but are driven by greed. They just see someone with a flashy car, clean shirts and some fat wallet and they jump at the person. That is common these days. That is why the yahoo boys are succeeding duping ladies here and there.

“It hurts me that most girls no longer care about attributes in a man, they just want to get married to one rich man whose source of wealth they don’t even know. The truth is, age is nothing; it is just a number. I am 30 and I’m not married, it doesn’t move me because I know what I want for myself and I don’t care to wait more years in other to make a great choice.”

Mr Umoh Young who works with the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, said that one of the things that drive ladies into making hasty marriage decisions is money. According to him, “Most of the girls want to be under the protection of a man who will take care of their financial needs. Most of them are not matured enough to get married, they don’t know what marriage is all about, that it is not just about a fine guy and a big car or house; they do not know that it is the more you look, the less you see.”

Young explained that some girls even go as far as financing their marriage all because they want to answer Mrs or be in a man’s house and at the end, the marriage will crash because it was not built on the right foundation.

“Sometimes the desperation could be due to pressure from home. Most of our parents are not helping, they want their daughters to get married, at the age of 20- 25 parents start asking their daughters some funny questions like, how far, nobody yet? You are not getting any younger, what is holding the dog out of the bag.

“In every marriage, the first thing is to know your partner, learn and study him well, understand the kind of person he is, his attitude. Ensure that what is binding both of you is pure love. Know his weaknesses and strengths, and ask yourself if you can put up with him both in hard times and good times. Marriage is sweet when both parties love each other.”

He went further to counsel young ladies to first of all arm themselves with skills that will guarantee them financial independence before jumping into marriage.

“When I talk about financial independence, I mean that as a lady, you need to be up and doing financially before going into marriage so that nobody will take advantage of you. Yes we agree it is the duty of a man to provide but what if the man becomes jobless or is working where he is not being paid very well? That’s where the woman comes in.”

Pastor Alex Jerry, a marriage counsellor at Freedom City Church, said that the reason young ladies rush into marriage is most times because of family and societal demands. “Most parents put pressure on their daughters to get married and society also have an expectation because they believe it is an achievement for women to get married,” he said.

He also identified poverty as one of the reasons for desperation among ladies, because many of them believe that marriage is the only thing that will take them out of poverty because they would have a man who will take care of their needs.

“This is most especially for those who are not working or doing any business, they believe that once they are married, their husbands will take over their responsibilities including that of their families,” he said.

“But besides that, most ladies have this fear of going into menopause. They rush into marriage because they feel that age is no longer on their side, especially when they cross a certain age.

“There is this particular young lady who called me from Port Harcourt for counselling, she got married to this man and the reason was because she feels that she is almost close to menopause, so when this person was coming she did not do any background check on him before accepting him, all she knew about him was that he is an assistant pastor in one of the churches in Port Harcourt. That marriage did not last up to two years before she discovered that she was actually married to a kidnapper.

“She told me that most times when he commits any crime he will run away from home and when the police came she would be arrested. She told me that she has slept in the police station several times and the people he duped have confronted her so many time with gun. “Now, she married this man because she felt that at her age, she don’t need to select.”

A marriage counsellor, Festus Onuh, in a chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend explained that most girls have not discovered their purpose, what they want or who they really are or their assignments. “Self-discovery is lacking in most of the young women today, it is in this confusion many of them go into marriage,” he said.

Onuh explained that many engage in different lifestyles to get a man to marry them. He added that the parents and the society are mostly responsible for the pressure, while some are just being misled by their peers.

“Young women engage in many characters these days to lure men into marrying them including getting pregnant or sometimes pretending to be pregnant just to get the man to marry them,” he said. “Once the man has shown any interest at all, it doesn’t matter whether the man falls into the category of people they like or not, they will do everything to get the man hooked. The most amazing thing is that they don’t even care whether the man is willing to marry them or not. They overlook intricate details of the man and focus on making the man to propose to them.

“Some go to the extent of pretending to be good girls, become very friendly with members of the man’s family, if they are lucky to know them, to get them to convince the man into marrying her. Some even go spiritual, using charms and love portions on the man.

“What they do not know is that all these backfire and sooner or later, their real character will show and the man will either throw them out or make life unbearable for them. These are what degenerate to serious marital problems.”

Onuh said that many ladies have ended up being used for rituals by the men they call their husbands.

Sometime in 2018, a lady from Edo State took to social media to seek advice on what to do to save her life and that of her family from a man she married without proper background checks.

Her story is a pathetic one, this man gave her and her friend a ride somewhere in Lagos and from that first meeting, he developed interest in her and before long, they were dating. The man showered her with a lot of expensive gifts that blew her mind. Even when she took the man to her parents, the parents were carried away by the gifts of cash and other items the man was giving them that they never cared about whom the man really was, where he came from and even what he does for a living.

When the man after only a few months of meeting this lady proposed to marry her, neither the lady nor her parents had any objections.

The marriage was conducted, a very lavish one at that with lots of gifts and cash for the parents. He promised to take the lady to Dubai to spend some time. Everybody was happy.

“That was the last time happiness crossed my heart,” the lady lamented in the widely circulated message. “As we got home that night, he took me to a room that had no bed, no chairs, in fact it was just bare and that became my room for months.”

She told of how the man beats her, forces her to make love to him and even when she gets pregnant under that condition, beats her to make sure she loses the pregnancy. She only escaped through the assistance of the security man.

Her parents took the case to the Police, but because the man is well connected, her life and that of her parents was now being threatened.

“That is the kind of story you hear,” Onuh said. “She is even lucky to have been alive to tell her story, many have died and there are no traces of them.”

He advised parents to play their role of parenting very well by always insisting on doing background checks on the person their daughter is bringing home as a prospective husband.